Letter to the editor: Hollywood's hypocrisy on firearms

Most people making their living in Hollywood are liberals, and they are not bashful in living up to that label. Being of a liberal nature and accepting those beliefs, especially about firearms, they are nothing but hypocrites.

One definition of a hypocrite is “stage actor, pretender, dissembler.” So, think of a hypocrite as a person who pretends to be a certain way, but really acts and believes the total opposite.

Hollywood producers and actors make quite a living off shows with firearms in their story lines; but, being hypocrites, they speak against the Second Amendment every chance they get. As long as they can make money, they are for anything, until they have to come out of character and back into reality.

I offer a challenge to them all: Drop all firearms from your movies and shows, and let’s see where your ratings go. Produce shows and movies as they were back in the 1940s and ’50s, nothing but musicals and dancing. I have a pretty good idea where their ratings would go, but it would really be great to see them put their money where their mouth is for a change. It will never happen.

Craig A. Szmyd

Penn Township, Westmoreland County