Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Businesses can create problems for residents

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

As our president has pointed out, there are s—-holes in this world. But, not all are in foreign countries. There are some right here in the United States.

Take, for instance, a town that is between Greensburg and New Stanton. Let us call it Old-Not-So-Good. This town is extremely business friendly. Recently, a business rolled in here like a Russian tank next to my house and took over by dictatorial command.

By the way, Old-Not-So-Good does not have zoning. Businesses can locate in any residential area. Furthermore, there are no ordinances to control business type, hours, business parking or client offensive.

As I have said, it is a very business-friendly place. So, to all of you job creators, make Old-Not-So-Good a top choice for business location. And, to the people looking to move to a nice place, be careful where you decide to live. It just may be a s-hole.

Patrick McDevitt

Youngwood

