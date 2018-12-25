Letter to the editor: Businesses can create problems for residents
As our president has pointed out, there are s—-holes in this world. But, not all are in foreign countries. There are some right here in the United States.
Take, for instance, a town that is between Greensburg and New Stanton. Let us call it Old-Not-So-Good. This town is extremely business friendly. Recently, a business rolled in here like a Russian tank next to my house and took over by dictatorial command.
By the way, Old-Not-So-Good does not have zoning. Businesses can locate in any residential area. Furthermore, there are no ordinances to control business type, hours, business parking or client offensive.
As I have said, it is a very business-friendly place. So, to all of you job creators, make Old-Not-So-Good a top choice for business location. And, to the people looking to move to a nice place, be careful where you decide to live. It just may be a s-hole.
Patrick McDevitt
Youngwood