Letter to the editor: Trump, Obama & Israel
Updated 21 hours ago
Reading the article “Mueller seeks no prison time for former national security adviser Michael Flynn” (Dec. 4, TribLIVE), I was surprised to learn that Trump was trying to help Israel even before he was sworn in as president.
The article stated that Flynn contacted the Russian ambassador Dec. 22, 2016 about the incoming Trump administration’s opposition to a United Nations resolution condemning Israeli settlements on the West Bank and east Jerusalem as illegal. Flynn asked the ambassador if Russia would vote against it, but the ambassador said Russia would not. Flynn said he was directed to contact other countries and request they vote against it as well.
President Obama could have vetoed the resolution, but he abstained from voting and it passed. So, essentially, Obama thumbed his nose at Israel right before he left office.
This is a good example of why the Jewish people and the evangelicals like Trump.
Susan Stiles
North Huntingdon