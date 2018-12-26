Letter to the editor: Change structure of sheriff's office
With the recent controversies encompassing Sheriff Jonathan Held’s office and the expenditures of untold thousands of taxpayers’ dollars for the misdeeds in his operation ( “Westmoreland Sheriff Held will be retried in corruption case,” Dec. 10, TribLIVE), it’s apparent to me that the existing organizational structure, with the sheriff being an elected official who is beholden to the county commissioners for funding but not for operational decisions, is a poor model.
That structure creates a confusing chain of command, precluding anyone other than the sheriff from having responsibility for personnel and other major decisions related to the office. I’d suggest, therefore, that the real problem is not necessarily the particular person who is sheriff, but one of organizational structure; unfortunately, the problem will not disappear when the current sheriff leaves office for whatever reason.
I would encourage the county commissioners to address the hurdles to making the sheriff an appointed position for which the commissioners would be responsible. This structure is not unprecedented in Pennsylvania; sheriffs in Northampton and Luzerne counties are appointed. Such a renewed structure, with a clear chain of command, would effect better control and more responsible decision making in the office.
Wayne Baughman
Salem