Letter to the editor: Anti-depressants & mass shootings
Updated 17 hours ago
Dr. Frank Shallenberger, founder of the Nevada Center for Complementary Medicine, in a May 2018 medical report, says that those blaming mass shootings on guns, or mental illness, or the NRA, or even our president, need to look further.
He points out that nearly every mass shooter in the last 20 years had one thing in common: They had been prescribed mind-altering anti-depressant drugs, usually Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) like Prozac or Paxil, that the FDA admitted in 2007 “can cause psychotic behavior at all ages.” The drugs are a common thread in nearly all school shootings and many suicides. For more informaiton on SSRIs, go to www.psychdrugshooters.com — or the warnings on the package inserts for these drugs.
The British Medical Journal in September reported that from 70 different trials, SSRIs were shown to double the number of events defined as possible precursors to suicide and violence.
Shallenberger believes that people on SSRIs should be carefully monitored and should consider natural alternatives — counseling, nutritional therapies, neurofeedback, amino acids therapies and physical exercise programs.
Ron Raymond
Buffalo Township