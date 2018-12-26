Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: We deserve same security as politicians, journalists

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

The Democratic Party is dead set against allowing President Trump to achieve his desire to build a wall for enhanced security against illegal immigration. They say “walls are not effective.” Hmmm. Why then, do most Democratic elitists live in gated communities? Pelosi, Schumer and most other big-wig Dems do; so do most Washington journalists.

They also stay in hotels with all kinds of security, including electronic gadgets that keep out everyone they want to keep out. Plus, many have armed guards when they travel.

Why is it a good thing for big-wig Dems and journalists to enjoy the security of walls around their homes while they deny the rest of us the same safety?

Bob Jacobs

Unity

