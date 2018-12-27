Letter to the editor: More information needed on Hempfield leak

Jacob Tierney’s story “Chemical leak spreads strong gas smell in Hempfield” (Dec. 18, TribLIVE) highlighted a potential problem that needs to be addressed more fully as well as with more accuracy by Rick Rainey, spokesman for Enterprise Products, the gas company that operates the Hempfield storage facility.

Rainey’s comment that mercaptan (typically methyl mercaptan) is “not flammable and poses no risk” does not address the amount of this material that may be stored onsite as well as how much of the material was involved in the leak. If one accesses the MSDS (Materials Safety Data Sheet) that is readily available online (as well as for most chemicals known to man), one can easily find out that the material is 1) extremely flammable gas; 2) contains gas under pressure and may explode; 3) toxic if inhaled; and 4) toxic to aquatic life.

This may sound worse than it is, but without knowing how much was stored onsite, how much leaked and why the leak has been reported as existing for several days without action being taken by Enterprise, there are concerns about what detectors and shutoff equipment are being used and what steps are being taken to ensure safety, other than “if it pollutes, then dilute.” This essentially means for safety’s sake, get some distance between yourself and the leaking source.

For more information on the real hazards involved here, do an online search on the compound’s hazards. Become educated. Ignorance is bliss. Safety should not be compromised by pretending that all is well.

Lou Pochet

Hempfield

The writer is a retired chemist.