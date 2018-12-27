Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: 'Assault' wrong term for rifles

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Regarding the editorial “Pa. officials make moves on guns” (Dec. 14, TribLIVE) concerning an assault rifle ban and stating that assault rifles were used in the shootings in Squirrel Hill and Sandy Hook: You are wrong on both accounts.

Assault rifles weren’t used. AR-15 semi-automatic rifles were used. The AR-15 is classified as a “modern sporting rifle” by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It looks like an assault rifle, but it isn’t. An assault rifle is fully automatic, such as an M-16. The M is for “military,” and the AR stands for ArmaLite, the company that developed the rifle.

Just try to go to a sporting goods store, online or a gun show and buy an assault rifle. I doubt you could find a store that sells assault rifles. It’s been illegal since 1934 to own a fully automatic weapon without either being a licensed gun dealer or without a special tax stamp that requires fingerprints, photo, FBI clearance and the chief of police where you live to sign off on you getting it.

Since1934 there have been less than half-dozen crimes committed with a legally owned fully automatic weapon. Please, from now on, no more use of the term “assault rifle” when it doesn’t apply to the facts on hand.

Michael Rock

South Fayette

