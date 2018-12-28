Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Casino not best bet for Westmoreland

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

A customer ordered a mattress in my store and gave me a deposit. Days later, the customer lost money at a casino and cancelled the order. I lost the sale and gave the deposit back. One local family lost so much money they had to sell their house to pay gambling debts. 

All the proposed benefits from a casino will come from customers losing literally hundreds of millions of dollars, drained from our economy. The glitz and glamor will be paid for by people who lost their houses, paychecks, car payments, Social Security checks, businesses, families, savings.

Westmoreland County is a very desirable community. We have excellent housing, health care, educational opportunities, cultural events, parks, museums, retail stores, high tech, manufacturing, industry and innovation. But, we have no large major entertainment venue.

With proper planning, incentives, promotion, a good facility and cooperation with private enterprise, our county could be a huge draw for western Pennsylvania — large concerts, sporting events, racing — let your mind run wild. This would also bring in more supporting businesses, more quality people and more revenue.

Our area could use some excitement, but I think a casino is not the best path forward.

Bill Schell

Unity

