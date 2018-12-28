Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Shame on ESPN for not condemning abuse

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Using a belt to discipline your child is abuse, period. If you strike your neighbor with a belt, you are likely to be criminally charged. If you strike your animal with a belt, it’s animal cruelty. For ESPN and College Game Day, if you strike your child with a belt so that he becomes the star quarterback at Alabama, it’s a feel-good story. Shame on ESPN.

What am I talking about? During a recent ESPN College Game Day broadcast, a segment aired about Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It focused on his Hawaiian heritage and upbringing, along with his father’s involvement in his development. At first, I couldn’t believe ESPN was airing this segment or allowing the country to hear that Tua was disciplined with a belt for throwing an interception. Really? I waited for reporter Tom Rinaldi and the College Game Day crew, of which many are fathers, to condemn Tua’s father, Galu, but that never happened. Instead, Desmond Howard chuckled as he called Tua’s dad the “Hawaiian Joe Jackson.”

To the men of the College Game Day crew: You failed. With a big audience and powerful voices, you had the opportunity to stand up for kids, and you botched that worse than any play on the field. Their message is that if I hit my below-average athletic son with a belt, then he, too, can become great. That is a complete lie. #healthydiscipline

John Bout

New Castle

The writer is executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County.

