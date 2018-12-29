Letter to the editor: Who are we following?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Once upon a time, the health and prosperity of a country depended upon the health and prosperity of king and queen. As they were so the country, the people fared.

Now, political leaders are the heartbeat, the pulse of their constituents — intellectually, emotionally, spiritually and economically. What is seen is taken in and acted out, the worst rising to the top so much easier than the best.

Sometime, before it’s too late, the president, Congress, Senate, governors and state legislators need to say, “I’ve had a hand in how things are. It’s time to change.”

What’s “right” isn’t always what’s best. What’s best is what’s right. What is best doesn’t care who you are, because what’s best doesn’t know anything about politics, race, gender, wealth.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we had leaders who thought like this?

Just sayin’ — we follow where we’re led. It’s time to find others to follow.

Byron Hoot

Grant Township, Indiana County