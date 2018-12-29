Letter to the editor: Focus on parish's good works

When we saw the headline “North Huntingdon parish sells property for $575,000” (Dec. 10, TribLIVE), we were excited to finally see some great news being shared about our beloved St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. But the Tribune-Review disappointed us. The article intentionally misleads many people to believe that parish property was sold to pay for abuse lawsuits.

Under the spiritual leadership of Father John Moineau, our parish has been growing. We need more space for things like religious education classes, community group meetings, fundraisers, funeral luncheons and the Westmoreland County Food Bank distribution which is held one Saturday each month in our social hall — free of charge.

The money from the sale of the property will be used to improve our current church and social hall and consolidate operations with a substantial cost savings, making us viable for years to come. Waste Management’s offer was a win for both parties.

Our parishioners support the food bank, visit the elderly, volunteer for Meals on Wheels and deliver Communion to the homebound. Our children are learning the importance of helping others. The headline we want parishioners to read is “St. Elizabeth Ann Seton sells land and will be able to continue its extraordinary work in the community.”

Randy and Lori Anselmino

North Huntingdon