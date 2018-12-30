Letter to the editor: And the awards go to ...
The following are my nominations for end-of-the-year recognition in the category of politics:
Most Honorable POTUS in Our Lifetime: George H.W. Bush
Most Narcissistic POTUS Ever: 1. Barack Obama 2. Donald Trump
Most Electable for First Woman POTUS: Nikki Haley
Most Responsible for No DACA/No Wall: All of them in D.C.
Most “Greevil” (equal mix of greed and evil) Politicians: Bill and Hillary Clinton
Most Responsible for Dividing America: 1. Al Sharpton 2. Jesse Jackson
Dumbest Political Statement: 1. “Rev. Sharpton, thank you for saving America” — Nancy Pelosi 2. Nearly anything from the mouth of cute and toothy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Most Boring TV Political Commentator: Rachel Maddow
Most Repugnant Political TV Personality: Joy Behar
Most Repugnant Political Hollywood Personality: Not enough space or ink
Best Democrat to Reach Agreement with Donald Trump: Conor Lamb
Jack Podowski
Penn Township, Westmoreland County