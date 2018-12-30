Letter to the editor: And the awards go to ...

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The following are my nominations for end-of-the-year recognition in the category of politics:

Most Honorable POTUS in Our Lifetime: George H.W. Bush

Most Narcissistic POTUS Ever: 1. Barack Obama 2. Donald Trump

Most Electable for First Woman POTUS: Nikki Haley

Most Responsible for No DACA/No Wall: All of them in D.C.

Most “Greevil” (equal mix of greed and evil) Politicians: Bill and Hillary Clinton

Most Responsible for Dividing America: 1. Al Sharpton 2. Jesse Jackson

Dumbest Political Statement: 1. “Rev. Sharpton, thank you for saving America” — Nancy Pelosi 2. Nearly anything from the mouth of cute and toothy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Most Boring TV Political Commentator: Rachel Maddow

Most Repugnant Political TV Personality: Joy Behar

Most Repugnant Political Hollywood Personality: Not enough space or ink

Best Democrat to Reach Agreement with Donald Trump: Conor Lamb

Jack Podowski

Penn Township, Westmoreland County