Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Trump antithesis of Jesus

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

As Christians of the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, our nation is in the grips of a leader who is the antithesis of this. Jesus is the messiah to Christians and a prophet to most of the other religions of the world.

The scriptures can be effectively summarized by two statements: “You should love the Lord your God with all heart and with all your soul and with all your mind “and “You should love your neighbor as yourself.” Throughout the New Testament, these ideas are operationalized.

Our present leader is in extreme conflict with these axioms. He has established trade wars with our neighbors, NATO allies and key trading partners. He has continued to wage war on our environment, eliminating most of our regulations on clean water and fossil-fuel extraction. He has waged war on our democratic ideals and given solace to vicious, murderous dictators.

Finally, as Jesus said, “Let the children come to me,” he has waged war on poor children and the homeless who have sought freedom on our shores. Fortunately, our country has a document to hinder this individual and it is time to use it.

Richard P. Davis

Saltlick

