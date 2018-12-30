Letter to the editor: Tips to stay safe in 2019

I think I can help stop people from having money and property stolen. You’ll have to follow a few easy tips.

First, stop trusting strangers. I don’t know why, but people are afraid to stereotype. Have you looked at the mugshots of people who get arrested for such crimes? If someone looks a little off — disheveled, dirty, poorly groomed — save yourself some aggravation and say “no.”

Second, why do people allow strangers into their homes just because they are wearing a uniform? You could lose whatever is easy to grab. Just say “no.”

Third, don’t make it easy for someone to trick you. If you’re not an easy target, they will move on to another person, car or house. They stereotype you, so why shouldn’t you stereotype them?

Finally — please senior citizens, stop falling for these fake phone calls that can end up costing you most of your life savings. No one has ever won a lottery over the phone or email. If winning was that easy, we would all be millionaires.

I hope that in 2019 people will stop being taken advantage of. Stay alert to your surroundings and the people around you, don’t trust everyone, don’t be tricked and just say “no.”

Russell C. Fenton

Fairfield