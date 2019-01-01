Letter to the editor: Marijuana dispensary's parking issues
Updated 4 hours ago
Regarding the front-page story “Greensburg medical marijuana dispensary set to open” (Dec. 16, TribLIVE): Where will the 1,000 customers from Westmoreland County who will be stopping by to get their illegal (according to the federal government) drugs park? There is one small parking area. Guess where they are going to park? In other businesses’ lots. Is that fair to the customers of the other businesses? No! Does the City of Greensburg or Solevo care? No!
In the tradition of your editorials, I offer a Lance to the city and Solevo for their bad planning and for thumbing their noses at the other businesses in the area and their customers.
The same paper included the editorial “New business breathes new life into Jeannette” (Dec. 16, TribLIVE). New businesses are great, but they must be held accountable just like the existing established businesses.
John A. Waite
South Greensburg