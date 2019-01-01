Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Paleolithic views on NPs & MDs

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Letter-writer Dr. Lawrence John’s Paleolithic view of nurse practitioners shocks the conscience ( “Nurse practitioners & doctors,” Dec. 24, TribLIVE). I know nurse practitioner Cathy Grant, and she has a clear understanding of the boundaries between NPs and physicians ( “Please, let nurse practitioners serve patients,” Dec. 8, TribLIVE).

The NPs I have worked with and who care for me share the same crystal-clear understanding. As a family physician, does John not have a surgeon or other specialist immediately available for consultation? I assume he does and isn’t professionally reckless. To suggest a conscientious NP would not do the same amounts to calumny.

Additionally, the doctor is wrong; practice agreements with physicians prove a burdensome hurdle NPs must jump if they practice in more than one facility.

Maybe the real reason John, representing the Pennsylvania Medical Society, is against NPs becoming independent providers, in fact all advanced practice nurses (anesthetist, clinical nurse specialist, nurse midwife), centers on insurance reimbursement. Thus, the focus centers on money and not the quality of patient care.

It is time for John to recognize the wheel has been invented for quite some time and we are on the threshold of safe, self-driving automobiles. Or shall we remain in the Paleolithic Age?

Rev. James Holland

West Deer

The writer is a clinical nurse specialist.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me