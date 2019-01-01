Letter to the editor: TEACH grants should be paid back
Regarding the article ”Feds to reconsider TEACH grant ‘bait-and-switch’ issue for educators” (Dec. 15, TribLIVE): First off, I want to say I have the utmost respect for teachers. But, their school loans are no different than the ones my son had to repay — and repay he did, by himself. While in a seven-year architectural program at Penn State, he worked three jobs, signed up for grants/loans/scholarships and got some help came from me, a single mom. Upon graduating, he found a job and started making payments toward the loans.
A life process of maturing is being responsible for what life sends your way. These young adults chose their path of teaching and should accept the challenges — financial or other — that come their way. Ultimately, it’ll be an increase in our taxes that these TEACH grants will be added to, along with their health care and pensions. Where does it end?
Jeanne Snyder
Irwin