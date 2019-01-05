Sounding off: On pot, beer and wine, Pa. looks foolish

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I find it disturbing that Gov. Tom Wolf wants us to "take a serious and honest look at recreational marijuana." We are now looking to help dope up our citizens as they drive and work — in a state where we still can't buy beer and wine in most grocery stores, Sam's Club, Costco, etc.

What with our very high taxes on gasoline and inability to buy wine or beer as we grocery shop, we look like fools to our neighbors in Ohio and most of the rest of the country. Our roads and bloated state Legislature add to our discontent.

Maybe we should legalize marijuana to help blind us from the antics of politicians who have created their own fiefdoms in our cities and state.

James A. Bernauer, Crafton

Who are we following?

Once upon a time, the health and prosperity of a country depended upon the health and prosperity of king and queen. As they were so the country, the people fared.

Now, political leaders are the heartbeat, the pulse of their constituents — intellectually, emotionally, spiritually and economically. What is seen is taken in and acted out, the worst rising to the top so much easier than the best.

Sometime, before it's too late, the president, Congress, Senate, governors and state legislators need to say, "I've had a hand in how things are. It's time to change."

What's "right" isn't always what's best. What's best is what's right. What is best doesn't care who you are, because what's best doesn't know anything about politics, race, gender, wealth.

Wouldn't it be nice if we had leaders who thought like this?

Just sayin' — we follow where we're led. It's time to find others to follow.

Byron Hoot, Grant Township, Indiana County

And the awards go to ...

The following are my nominations for end-of-the-year recognition in the category of politics:

Most Honorable POTUS in Our Lifetime: George H.W. Bush

Most Narcissistic POTUS Ever: 1. Barack Obama 2. Donald Trump

Most Electable for First Woman POTUS: Nikki Haley

Most Responsible for No DACA/No Wall: All of them in D.C.

Most "Greevil" (equal mix of greed and evil) Politicians: Bill and Hillary Clinton

Most Responsible for Dividing America: 1. Al Sharpton 2. Jesse Jackson

Dumbest Political Statement: 1. "Rev. Sharpton, thank you for saving America" — Nancy Pelosi 2. Nearly anything from the mouth of cute and toothy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Most Boring TV Political Commentator: Rachel Maddow

Most Repugnant Political TV Personality: Joy Behar

Most Repugnant Political Hollywood Personality: Not enough space or ink

Best Democrat to Reach Agreement with Donald Trump: Conor Lamb

Jack Podowski, Penn Township, Westmoreland County

Catholic Church is not above the law

The Catholic Church has a lot of nerve airing a radio commercial urging Catholics to come back to their religion by coming to confession. Are you kidding? Once again, ignore the perverted priests and focus on what laypeople have done wrong.

It sickens me that the Catholic Church continues to act as though it is above the law. Horrible child abuse was covered up for decades, and guess what? It turns out that those who commit atrocities against children cannot hide behind the church anymore.

The Rev. John Sweeney acts as though his crimes mean nothing. His lawyer claims that this poor, elderly, frail man suffers "the anguish through the day and the grief accompanies him to bed. The anguish does not provide any reprieve as it awakens him at night and disturbs his ability to sleep." Does anyone care how much his victims suffer? Sorry, but I don't care how these child molesters suffer whether they are priests or not. Mercy? They had years and years of mercy, and that didn't work so well, did it?

Amy Kriss, Lower Burrell

Pa. has sunshine, too!

A recent cartoon questioned whether Pennsylvania has enough sunshine for Gov. Tom Wolf's 10 percent solar goal. Germany was the No. 1 solar nation for years, and we get more sun than they do.

If you look at a graph of the price of solar in the last 15 years, it appears to be in "free fall." No one seems to know when or if the price of solar will stop dropping before solar completely crushes the competition. This is why Wolf's solar plan is visionary.

While the sun is intermittent, it is also free, reliable, available forever, and not subject to supply-and-demand forces. It is a myth that we need steady, 24-hour base-load power supplied by coal plants. But, coal plants fail to keep up with the huge spikes in demand on the grid, and we had to build peaker plants to make the grid reliable. If we had to build a grid to accommodate the inability of coal plants to meet demand ,then we most certainly can build a grid to manage the intermittency of solar with the added benefit of cleaner air and less greenhouse gases. This is something we can do and must do, because America will take bold action to cut carbon pollution.

Visit Future Fest April 20 and the Solar Fest June 22-23 in Pittsburgh to learn more about solar for your home or business.

Fred Kraybill, Point Breeze

Immigration win-win-win

A simple, straightforward, common-sense solution to the immigration problem facing our nation: Government enacts a program whereby each bleeding heart liberal has an opportunity to sponsor an immigrant or immigrant family. Bleeding heart liberal assumes total responsibility for immigrant's food, clothing, housing, education, health care and all incidentals.

1. Immigrant wins.

2. Bleeding heart liberal eases his or her conscious.

3. Taxpayer is off the hook.

Robert Ritchey, Penn Township, Westmoreland County