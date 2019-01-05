Letter to the editor: Church will prevail

What to think of Bob Rocker’s letter “Priests are the ones who should have been confessing” (Sept. 21, TribLIVE)? Like Rocker, all Catholics are angry, frustrated and feel betrayed by the scandal that has befallen our church. However, unlike Rocker, the vast majority of Catholics don’t think cutting and running is the proper response. Catholics have every right to expect their priests to be morally superior. However, we should not be Catholic because of such expectations. The vast majority of Catholics believe in and love their church and know it is worth fighting for.

How do we fight? Letters to the parish or bishop expressing our concerns, prayer, attending Mass on a regular basis, or just plain getting involved. We should not be Catholic because we hold church leaders to a position of moral superiority, but because of Catholic dogma. The Catholic Church has been a force for good in the world for over 2,000 years, and will continue to be so.

For myself, I’m Catholic because Jesus Christ was crucified and rose from the dead. I’m Catholic because of the sacraments, especially the most Holy Eucharist. I’m Catholic because of Mary, the Blessed Mother, and I’m Catholic because of the angels and saints. I’m proud to be a Catholic and cannot imagine a day in my life not being Catholic.

Jesus’ church will prevail; he promised it.

Rudolph Puchan

Latrobe