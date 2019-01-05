Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Truth & politics

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, 7:03 p.m.
Harry Truman
Harry Truman

Updated 6 hours ago

When Harry S. Truman was president, he displayed a painted glass sign on his desk. On one side were the words “I’m From Missouri.” On the other side, it said “The Buck Stops Here!”

A friend of Truman’s spotted the sign when visiting a federal reformatory in Oklahoma, and he asked for a copy to be made and shipped to the president. It arrived in late 1945, and Truman kept it on his desk and referred to it throughout his presidency.

Truman was often politically incorrect, saying whatever he wanted whenever he felt like it. That is still a quality that many Americans like in a politician. But Truman also told the truth.

And he stood by his decisions, good or bad. He made plenty of bad ones, but he never attempted to dodge responsibility or blame the mistakes on others. There was never any doubt where the buck stopped.

A pack of Democrats will soon be on the campaign trail, seeking their party’s nomination for president. And the Truman model of independent thinking and shoot-from-the-hip political incorrectness — along with an allegiance to the truth — could lead to the nomination.

And that could also be their best play to beat Donald Trump. Trump has that first part of Truman’s formula, always saying the unexpected, breaking with the phony gentility that average folks hate about politicians. But his unwillingness to tell the truth is where he breaks with Truman’s style.

The truth would have served us well through this holiday season, as parts of the federal government shut down in a dispute over a wall on our southern border. Trump says that a physical wall is essential for national security, even though it is widely accepted that border walls are medieval devices that are inevitably breached.

Building a wall is not even the campaign promise that he claims he must honor. His promise was to build a wall that Mexico paid for. A wall that Americans must pay for is not the same. The truth makes a difference here.

And when a second refugee child died in American custody at the border, caught up in the cruel web of Trump’s border policies, he inexplicably blamed the Democrats — anything to avoid responsibility.

Trump had a different view of presidential responsibility in 2013, when there was a government shutdown under President Obama.

“Well, if you say who gets fired, it always has to be the top. I mean, problems start from the top and they have to get solved from the top. And the president’s the leader,” Trump said.

Democrats have to wager that half-a-Harry — the spontaneous, often irreverent and often politically incorrect speech — is no longer working for most Americans. But a full-Harry — with all that plus the truth — could be the best way to beat Trump at his own game.

In a 1948 presidential campaign speech in Bremerton, Wash., Truman launched an attack on Republicans, pulling no punches, as was his style. Caught in the moment, a supporter yelled, “Give ‘em hell, Harry!”

“I don’t give them hell,” Truman shot back. “I just tell the truth about them, and they think it’s Hell.”

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer Reach him at misticklaw@gmail.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me