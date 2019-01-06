Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Address gun issue now

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

As the new year opens afresh, ask yourself: What must change in 2019?

A new legislative session is about to commence in Pennsylvania. Our representatives will start the new session by acting for us — “We the people” — and voting accordingly. If not, democracy is extinct in our land and is merely a theoretical concept.

We must address legislatively the gun culture plaguing our society. Mayor Bill Peduto and Councilman Corey O’Connor desire to enact a municipal ordinance to restrict guns in the City of Pittsburgh. I support their efforts and you should, too.

Now’s the time to call your state representative and senator and demand political action at the state level to appropriate funds for and enforce any municipal ordinances that get passed.

To members of Congress and the General Assembly: We want a bill at the federal and state levels to eliminate bump stocks, require universal background checks and ban assault weapons — now . Don’t sit on this until June when budget time rolls around.

The state and federal taxes we pay become your paychecks tomorrow. We will march, protest, badger you and shut you down if you refuse to help our city’s elected leaders enact common-sense gun reform. Our representatives (Doyle, Kelly, Reschenthaler, Scarnati, Turzai, Corman, et al.) were duly elected by us to represent us , not the NRA. Will you refuse to act by hiding behind archaic documents, by referencing the state and federal Constitutions?

Is the gun culture we have allowed to be created representative of the civil society that the framers envisioned?

George Karpacs

South Park Township

The writer is a candidate for the Republican nomination in the 37th senatorial district special election.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me