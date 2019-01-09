Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Russian bombers in Caribbean

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

On Dec. 27, the Drudge Report included the headline “Putin setting up nuke bomber base on Caribbean island.” Where are the mainstream media in regard to this threat? I have not seen anything printed in American newspapers or mentioned on any news shows. I have not heard any congressmen, senators, generals or even the president comment on this development.

In the 1960s, President Kennedy stood up to the USSR when nuclear weapons were installed in Cuba. President Trump must tell Putin to remove these bombers at once or they will be destroyed.

Our government should also help the people of Venezuela who want to oust the tin-horn dictator who apparently is OK with this. What was unacceptable in the 1960s is still unacceptable now.

People elected to office from both parties have taken an oath to protect and preserve the United States from all threats real and perceived. If accurate, this is a real threat. If there is no response from the media, elected officials or our military leaders, then the people must realize that those in government are traitors and must take matters into their own hands. They must all be charged with treason.

John T. Watson

North Huntingdon

