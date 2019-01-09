Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Westmoreland commissioners' 'accomplishments'

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, 12:03 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Our unimaginative county commissioners hired a Chicago firm and spent $309,000 on a far-reaching “Reimagining Our Westmoreland” plan which used the wrong assumptions that may cost millions to implement and ignores cost-of-living migration from the northeast.

When the commissioners change hands in January 2020, they can boast:

• Budget deficits spending our $60 million reserve fund down to around $5 million (I project it at zero next year based on deficits of $7.5 million each of the past two years). A $20 million capital improvement loan.

• Failure to attract employers; Sony plant underutilized.

• Poor judgment resulting in numerous lawsuits.

• Support of the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County’s 39 percent rate increase, since they appoint board members — who in turn donate back to the commissioners’ campaigns.

• Rewarding large donors and friends with contracts and jobs.

•Overpriced no-bid contracts and project labor support.

• No apparent courthouse maintenance schedule in place, with $1.2 million in water damage repairs since 2010.

• No grant writer or volunteers to promote the county on social media.

• No standard design for municipalities.

• Targeting of the Westmoreland County Prison warden.

After a 15-year decline, are hemp production, more restaurants and embracing diversity the best they can come up with? The incumbents clearly timed their over spending with the end of this current term in 2019. I would hope that we find a Trump political outsider candidate with a real resume and integrity to fix these issues.

John Ventre

Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me