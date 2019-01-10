Letter to the editor: Just the facts, please

There is a difference between news and opinion. CBS, MSNBC, ABC, CNN and Fox should not combine the two. It confuses the masses.

People become enthralled with a story and become less focused on the facts, embellishing with speculation and more opinion. I listen to Fox, but I find myself getting ushered into beliefs based on the opinions of others rather than on the facts. Some of the opinions are just “pie in the sky” ideals that have nothing to do with the facts. And, don’t forget, opinions are like a part of our anatomy: Everyone has one.

We, the American public, will not be told the whole story, and we won’t know the whole story until the end, which could take years. That is the way it is, folks.

I wish the broadcast media would revert back to just morning news, weather and traffic, and an hour at 6 and 11 p.m. That is enough for us to mull over — just the facts: what, where and when. And, there is always tomorrow. It would allow us to go back to living our lives with loved ones.

There just isn’t enough worthwhile news for 24-hour coverage, so most of it is opinion.

Lou Battistella

Hempfield