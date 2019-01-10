Letter to the editor: Price of American honor

What was the life of Jesus worth? Judas got 30 pieces of silver. How did that work out?

On Dec. 19, President Donald John Trump announced that ISIS was defeated, and so the U.S. was bugging out of its commitments in Syria. Our allies, the Syrian Democratic Forces, are being served up to the Turks, who consider the Kurds to be terrorists and will soon act accordingly.

What does the U.S. get out of it? Our price was a $3.5 billion deal to sell Patriot missiles to Turkey. Such is the fee for betrayal.

This comes on the heels of Trump refusing to condemn the crown prince of Saudi Arabia for the murder of an American resident. Trump claims that standing up for democratic principles isn’t worth a nonexistent $450 billion arms deal and hundreds of thousands of nonexistent American jobs.

The U.S. still subsidizes Saudi genocide in Yemen. Why? Because the Saudis and their emirate stooges pay for American missiles and bombs with irresistible sums of cash. If I remember correctly, disgraced Gen. Michael Flynn failed in a negotiation to have American investors team with (who else?) the Russians to build nuclear power plants on the Arabian peninsula. Can’t you just hear the money talk?

Trump has sold out American principles, values and honor to the highest bidders. The average Trumpite will argue “But we got jobs and a tax cut!” Isn’t that lucky for you?

Jim Harger

New Kensington