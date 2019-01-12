Letter to the editor: County Dem leadership
Updated 10 hours ago
2018 was supposed to be the year of the blue wave, yet here in Westmoreland County, every single Democrat running for state or federal office lost, in most cases by double digits. While we saw Democrats across the country win in historically red districts and states, in our own county, which has been historically blue, Republicans have been surging. Since the GOP gains in November, the current party leadership has been silent.
In 2019, I think it’s time for our party to demand new leadership and a new direction that will better align our party with the traditional democratic values that made Westmoreland a blue county for decades. It’s time committee members call a quorum and oust the absent leadership and instill someone willing to work hard to rebuild a party centered in working-class and middle-class values.
Bill Marx
Delmont
The writer is a member of the Westmoreland County Democratic Committee.