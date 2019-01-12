Letter to the editor: Sad goodbye to Antonio Brown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An open letter to Antonio Brown:

In the 2010 draft I sat and waited for your pick — round 6, pick 195. I exploded with joy!

Emailed my husband in Afganistan: Steelers got Antonio Brown! Antonio who? Antonio Brown, the next big thing! Went out and bought myself (still have) a pink I LOVE #84 Antonio Brown shirt.

Husband returns from deployment just in time to do fantasy football. I said pick up Antonio Brown. He has picked him every season he could since.

I was so proud and moved by your soft-spoken voice, great smile and humble, thankful attitude.

I have watched your talent, at times totally amazing me. What a great wide receiver. So proud you were on my team. Keyword team: my Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh helped make you who you are today. You were blessed with a quarterback who could get the ball to you and help you write your records. And we were blessed to watch!

Then came the drama. Drama doesn’t win games, no matter the talent. When a player becomes bigger, wiser, more important than the team, it’s no longer a team.

Here we are today, not even in the playoffs and willing to let you go, including me, a very faithful fan.

You are only 30, make great money and have plenty of time to win a ring; but you need to be on a team that wins rings. We’ve got six. Be a team player. Make wise decisions and remember the days of “chest up, eyes up and prayed up.” Those were better days.

Donna Grubbs

Hampstead, N.C.