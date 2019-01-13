Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Peduto, bring both sides together on guns

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, 10:06 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Mayor Bill Peduto has a unique opportunity to bring people together rather than to continue to divide us, as the recent gun legislation proposals are doing ( “What’s next for Pittsburgh’s controversial gun-regulation proposals,” Jan. 8, TribLIVE). We are hearing a lot of viewpoints from both sides, but very little that would result in actual safety.

The majority of responsible gun owners realize there are safety improvements that can be made, but those suggestions are getting drowned out by people calling the mayor names. The mayor is making the issue worse by not bringing opposing viewpoints to the table.

We have the opportunity to increase safety without banning many firearms by doing things such as making sure firearms don’t end up in dangerous hands and providing workplace training to organizations that may be at risk and training to those who want to responsibly own a firearm.

Our country is divided near even on many important topics, and writing legislation with only those who think the same way disregards the merits of those who disagree with you. Mayor Peduto, bring people together for better solutions rather than driving us apart with groupthink ones.

Michael Ryan

Scott

