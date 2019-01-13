Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: See Trump for what he is

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, 10:06 a.m.

I am continually amazed by how so many people cannot, or will not, see Donald Trump for what he really is.

The letter from Lou Mangione ( “Let Trump do his job,” Dec. 17, TribLIVE) could, by some, be considered accurate. And yet:

• Trump is no more scrutinized than was Obama, Clinton, Ford, LBJ or John F. Kennedy.

• Mangione states that Trump is “… humiliated by the public to the point of disgrace, slandered, ridiculed and lied to.” He does not seem to see that Trump has brought this all on himself — by his past affairs and treatment of women; his refusal to acknowledge Russian interference in the 2016 campaign; his open admiration of Vladimir Putin; and his insistence on using his Twitter account to denounce others and ridicule the Mueller investigation.

• Trump has not fulfilled campaign promises. Employment is up, yes, but the vast majority of created jobs are at or only slightly above minimum wage, and many are only temporary positions. He campaigned to “bring overseas jobs and technology back to the U.S.A.” He has failed miserably.

He did bring about tax reform, but only to the advantage of the “1 percent.”

• Mangione claims Trump is “lied to.” He is far from the first president this has happened to. But Trump has lied, then told more lies to justify the first lie.

Trump is unfit for, and has disgraced, the office of the president. He demands loyalty — not to the country or its citizens, but to Trump.

George A. West

Ligonier Township

