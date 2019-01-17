Letter to the editor: Shutdown will reveal truths
There are two things this government shutdown will reveal.
One is how not well-off things are for the average American, and that a large percentage of people live paycheck to paycheck, with a thin line between comfort and poverty. Less than 50 percent of Americans have more than $1,000 in savings. Unfortunately for federal workers, that number has probably now grown.
The second is just how far removed from reality President Trump and our millionaire ruling class of elected officials are from the people they were elected to serve. What they view as an inconvenience and a minor hardship is a crisis for many of those affected. The assumption that people can or should be forced to work without wages, or be denied work with no compensation for lost wages, shows severe disdain for these people’s dignity and self-respect.
Trump had two years to fulfill his campaign promises to his base, and his own party denied his wishes. He also had two years to pass immigration reform, and the Tax Cuts for Millionaires Act took precedence. Open the government and release the American citizens being held hostage.
Joe Lucas
South Side