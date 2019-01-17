Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Peduto's plans won't make us safer

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

Regarding Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and his efforts to confront the gun problem(s) as he perceives them ( “What’s next for Pittsburgh’s controversial gun-regulation proposals,” Jan. 8, TribLIVE), I think his heart is in the right place. Unfortunately, his brain seems unable to find that place.

Additional legislation in cities throughout the commonwealth will not make anyone safer. The state has laws that apply to every city, town, etc. Imagine the problems if each town had its own laws. One could be legal carrying a weapon in Oakmont, drive five minutes into Verona, and be a criminal.

States would most likely have tried to make sure these laws comply with the rights given to all legal U.S. citizens by virtue of the Constitution. This should ensure that states won’t be sued for possibly violating Second Amendment rights, which saves court expenses and serves no one.

Perhaps Peduto might sit with his district attorney and ask him to avoid accepting plea deals when a perpetrator commits a felony while using a gun and tries to deal down to a lesser charge. This might place the worst offenders in cells and keep them off the streets.

N.A. Liberto

Blawnox

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me