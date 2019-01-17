Letter to the editor: Peduto's plans won't make us safer

Regarding Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and his efforts to confront the gun problem(s) as he perceives them ( “What’s next for Pittsburgh’s controversial gun-regulation proposals,” Jan. 8, TribLIVE), I think his heart is in the right place. Unfortunately, his brain seems unable to find that place.

Additional legislation in cities throughout the commonwealth will not make anyone safer. The state has laws that apply to every city, town, etc. Imagine the problems if each town had its own laws. One could be legal carrying a weapon in Oakmont, drive five minutes into Verona, and be a criminal.

States would most likely have tried to make sure these laws comply with the rights given to all legal U.S. citizens by virtue of the Constitution. This should ensure that states won’t be sued for possibly violating Second Amendment rights, which saves court expenses and serves no one.

Perhaps Peduto might sit with his district attorney and ask him to avoid accepting plea deals when a perpetrator commits a felony while using a gun and tries to deal down to a lesser charge. This might place the worst offenders in cells and keep them off the streets.

N.A. Liberto

Blawnox