Sounding off: A sad goodbye to Antonio Brown

An open letter to Antonio Brown:

In the 2010 draft I sat and waited for your pick -- round 6, pick 195. I exploded with joy!

Emailed my husband in Afganistan: Steelers got Antonio Brown! Antonio who? Antonio Brown, the next big thing! Went out and bought myself (still have) a pink I LOVE #84 Antonio Brown shirt.

Husband returns from deployment just in time to do fantasy football. I said pick up Antonio Brown. He has picked him every season he could since.

I was so proud and moved by your soft-spoken voice, great smile and humble, thankful attitude.

I have watched your talent, at times totally amazing me. What a great wide receiver. So proud you were on my team. Keyword team: my Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh helped make you who you are today. You were blessed with a quarterback who could get the ball to you and help you write your records. And we were blessed to watch!

Then came the drama. Drama doesn't win games, no matter the talent. When a player becomes bigger, wiser, more important than the team, it's no longer a team.

Here we are today, not even in the playoffs and willing to let you go, including me, a very faithful fan.

You are only 30, make great money and have plenty of time to win a ring; but you need to be on a team that wins rings. We've got six. Be a team player. Make wise decisions and remember the days of "chest up, eyes up and prayed up." Those were better days.

Donna Grubbs, Hampstead, N.C.

Peduto, bring both sides together on guns

Mayor Bill Peduto has a unique opportunity to bring people together rather than to continue to divide us, as the recent gun legislation proposals are doing . We are hearing a lot of viewpoints from both sides, but very little that would result in actual safety.

The majority of responsible gun owners realize there are safety improvements that can be made, but those suggestions are getting drowned out by people calling the mayor names. The mayor is making the issue worse by not bringing opposing viewpoints to the table.

We have the opportunity to increase safety without banning many firearms by doing things such as making sure firearms don't end up in dangerous hands and providing workplace training to organizations that may be at risk and training to those who want to responsibly own a firearm.

Our country is divided near even on many important topics, and writing legislation with only those who think the same way disregards the merits of those who disagree with you. Mayor Peduto, bring people together for better solutions rather than driving us apart with groupthink ones.

Michael Ryan, Scott

Government has become a battleground

I recently read and reread a letter to the editor about our government. Then I thought about all the drama in our government. How can a government that has always stood for fairness and understanding become a battleground?

Politicians have failed to agree on anything — because a certain person keeps them afraid to make any reasonable decisions. The wall President Trump wants so badly will not end the immigration problem. There is always a way to bypass things. Money and greed will find a way.

Then I see Trump wearing a flight jacket and shaking hands with military personnel. He does not have the right to wear any clothing pertaining to our military. Five deferments? You have to be kidding. This country fought a war from 1941-45 to remain free — a war with a dictator who wanted to take over everything.

Now we have a person who wants to be a dictator and tell everyone what to do, playing games with the government and criticizing anyone who doesn't agree with him. What next, a Gestapo?

Bruce Wallace, Indianola

Immigrants, disease, our charity

Everyone talks about drugs and criminals illegally entering through Mexico, but I wonder about the disease coming in with these invaders. They probably have not been inoculated for many common diseases, and could be carrying other diseases common to their countries. Also, after their trek to an unwelcoming country, they are probably not in good health, which poses an immediate burden on the United States. They show their disrespect of our laws in trying to enter illegally.

Have any of you bleeding hearts ever heard that charity begins at home? Let's first take care of our elderly, veterans and homeless before we take on a deluge of foreigners. I wonder how many who think it is our duty to admit these people also support abortion — so we kill our own, but help others?

We pay athletes obscene amounts of money, but we can't afford to house the homeless, fund more programs for the elderly, provide decent educational funding for students or build a wall?

The world has become a scary place, and our country has declined morally so quickly that it just might be the scariest.

Eileen Condie, Hempfield

Shutdown will reveal truths

There are two things this government shutdown will reveal.

One is how not well-off things are for the average American, and that a large percentage of people live paycheck to paycheck, with a thin line between comfort and poverty. Less than 50 percent of Americans have more than $1,000 in savings. Unfortunately for federal workers, that number has probably now grown.

The second is just how far removed from reality President Trump and our millionaire ruling class of elected officials are from the people they were elected to serve. What they view as an inconvenience and a minor hardship is a crisis for many of those affected. The assumption that people can or should be forced to work without wages, or be denied work with no compensation for lost wages, shows severe disdain for these people's dignity and self-respect.

Trump had two years to fulfill his campaign promises to his base, and his own party denied his wishes. He also had two years to pass immigration reform, and the Tax Cuts for Millionaires Act took precedence. Open the government and release the American citizens being held hostage.

Joe Lucas, South Side

Hempfield needs police

Another year has passed, and Hempfield Township continues to mooch off Pennsylvania taxpayers to pay for its police services.

Added revenue from the new mall casino could allow Hempfield to fund its own department or "kick in" to support the Pennsylvania State Police.

Is it fair that Pennsylvania's largest township, in this time of low unemployment, depends exclusively on other Pennsylvania residents to protect its residents? Hempfield has been described as affluent. Take a drive through the township, and you will see new housing developments and new businesses.

Response time to schools and other emergencies put children and residents at risk. It's time Gov. Tom Wolf and state Sen. Kim Ward work out a plan to fund police.

George Macesic, Penn Township, Westmoreland County

Cosmic luck

If you were born in America, you didn't earn your citizenship. Your good fortune originates from random cosmic luck. In fact, your chances of hitting the "billion dollar lottery" are better than the odds that placed your life in this nation at this moment in time. You could have been born in some "----hole country," as President Trump put it: malnourished, homeless or dead at age 5 from war.

Most of the security you enjoy isn't a product of your "hard work"; it is what happens when you are born in the right place at the right time. You did nothing to earn the basic skills, instincts and safety that allow you to thrive. The people living in the "----hole," many of whom are children, did nothing to deserve the horrendous circumstances in their lives.

"You are the sum of your inheritances" and so are they. We are no better and no different than those who lack our good cosmic fortune. Concerned that immigrants are getting a "free ride?" Take a look in the mirror: It is you and I who got something — everything — for nothing.

Thomas C. Spallone, Hempfield