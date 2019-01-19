Letter to the editor: Divisive politics dangerous

As a decades-long independent, I find the behavior of the Republican and Democratic Party leadership in Washington disgraceful, embarrassing, unpatriotic and dangerous. They, along with their respective cronies in the media, have successfully divided the country into opposing factions who disregard the Constitution, precedent and common sense , whenever convenient .

Extremists now control the narrative, and party leaders play to the fringes. Democrats in particular are now supporting and electing candidates with far-left ideologies who state their support of socialism and radical ideas that have always been considered extremely dangerous to our Democratic principles. This radicalism is currently disguised as hatred for Trump, but consider the day Trump leaves and ask yourself, will they suddenly become less radical regardless of who is president? Can you say, “slippery slope”?

Good people on both sides have fallen victim to the tactics of “divide and conquer.” It’s no longer what is best for America, but what is best for your side.

In addition, the duplicity of the media cannot be ignored. Their ratings (and revenues) are driven by playing to their respective “sides” and their good fortune of having a high percentage of gullible, easily led followers. Facts are the victim.

The Greatest Generation has been replaced by the “divided generation,” and permanent gridlock. Washington is broken, and as long as so many citizens view everything from the ends rather than the middle, don’t expect improvement. Going to bed at night believing Obama was a Kenyan or Trump is a Russian spy might make you the problem.

Tim Kaczmarek

Natrona Heights