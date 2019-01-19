Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Divisive politics dangerous

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

As a decades-long independent, I find the behavior of the Republican and Democratic Party leadership in Washington disgraceful, embarrassing, unpatriotic and dangerous. They, along with their respective cronies in the media, have successfully divided the country into opposing factions who disregard the Constitution, precedent and common sense , whenever convenient .

Extremists now control the narrative, and party leaders play to the fringes. Democrats in particular are now supporting and electing candidates with far-left ideologies who state their support of socialism and radical ideas that have always been considered extremely dangerous to our Democratic principles. This radicalism is currently disguised as hatred for Trump, but consider the day Trump leaves and ask yourself, will they suddenly become less radical regardless of who is president? Can you say, “slippery slope”?

Good people on both sides have fallen victim to the tactics of “divide and conquer.” It’s no longer what is best for America, but what is best for your side.

In addition, the duplicity of the media cannot be ignored. Their ratings (and revenues) are driven by playing to their respective “sides” and their good fortune of having a high percentage of gullible, easily led followers. Facts are the victim.

The Greatest Generation has been replaced by the “divided generation,” and permanent gridlock. Washington is broken, and as long as so many citizens view everything from the ends rather than the middle, don’t expect improvement. Going to bed at night believing Obama was a Kenyan or Trump is a Russian spy might make you the problem.

Tim Kaczmarek

Natrona Heights

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me