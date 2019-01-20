Letter to the editor: Progressive coup

It’s a shame that the letter-writers fraught with anxiety and seething rage concerning President Trump are wasting so much energy and happiness when most of their stated reasons are, I believe, without basis in truth and fact.

It’s also a shame that so many intelligent, reasonable people have been convinced to believe such absurdities as the Russians were somehow responsible for Trump’s election and that even at our own peril, our borders don’t need securing and ICE should be abolished.

But, who can blame these folks for all their anger and misguided beliefs? There is a deafening, 24/7, wall-to-wall cacophony of exaggerations, insinuations and omissions about Trump, propagated by the progressive leftists. They now sadly control the Democratic Party of my past, the mass media, the entertainment industry, higher education and social media. Their constant din of attacks, along with Robert Mueller’s insidious, endless special counsel investigation, is enough overwhelming propaganda to brainwash anyone.

The collusion is not with the Russians. It’s among this nefarious, America-hating cabal of progressives. This collusion is truly affecting our elections, and is nothing short of a progressive coup attempt to remove a duly elected president from office.

Bob McBride

West Deer