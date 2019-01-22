Letter to the editor: Pittsburgh crime will increase
Gun ban=more crime
Regarding George Karpacs’ letter “Address gun issue now” (Jan. 6, TribLIVE): Do you do any thinking on your own? Pittsburgh’s mayor and Pennsylvania’s governor don’t. If they are successful with their gun-ban legislation , Pittsburgh will become like Chicago and other cities with high murder rates, or those towns where hoods on street corners target people and then call their buddies to gang up on them down the street.
Members of the NRA are also “we the people” who elect people to represent us in government.
Gone are the days when you commit a gun crime and are executed for it. Criminals don’t care because they know nothing will be done to them. Now the do-gooders just want to lock them up where they have a roof over their heads, three meals a day, free health care and so on. Some get out because of good behavior, and then commit the same crime again. They don’t really pay for their crime.
Cliff Long
Unity