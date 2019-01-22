Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Why build the wall?

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

Some of those who don’t want to build a wall say it’s too expensive. Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and others on the left say we could use drones and electronic devices to do the same thing cheaper. Their thinking is shortsighted. If illegal aliens are detected crossing the border, they can declare asylum, then judges often release them and give them a far-off court datefor which many never appear. Conversely, it’s interesting that judges only give border patrol a limited number of days to hold illegals.

What about the cost? Justice system, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), food, clothing, shelter, education, medical care, disease, terrorists, crime … . Estimates indicate there are around 12 million illegals here already. Look at little Mexico (California), with its sanctuary cities — which are spreading across our nation. These costs are far above what a wall would cost.

The most damaging cost to America is the change in its culture. Latin Americans are ending up in our political offices. Recently elected N.Y. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is extolling socialism and calling for the abolishment of ICE..

I remember an episode of “Star Trek” in which the enemy said “resistance is futile.” Unfortunately, this is happening today, when the wall is derided as not needed. There are millions who would love no wall. Get out your wallets. We’re talking hundreds of billions already spent, and still climbing. Don’t forget to have your kids learn Spanish.

Paul Gernhardt

Murrysville

