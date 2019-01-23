Letter to the editor: Let's move forward on methane
Updated 5 hours ago
The commitment by Peoples Gas on Jan. 8 to cut 50 percent of its methane emissions in the city of Pittsburgh is welcome news in the fight against climate change ( “Peoples pledges to plug leaking methane from Pittsburgh gas lines,” Jan. 9, TribLIVE). Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, far more so in the short term than carbon.
Gov. Tom Wolf similarly realizes the climate threat posed by these twin pollutants as echoed in his executive order announcing quantifiable targets for greenhouse gas reductions in Pennsylvania by 2025.
There is no false dilemma when it comes to a clean environment and a healthy economy: We can have both. While the federal government is rolling back a slew of EPA protections to our air and water, Wolf has rightly proposed common-sense rules to cut methane pollution in the state. Following this by setting a declining limit on carbon emissions from our power plants will protect public health, support jobs and address climate change.
The governor is on the right track, so let’s keep moving forward. Fast. The children today and future generations are counting on us.
Nicole Skubal
Crafton