Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Let's move forward on methane

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The commitment by Peoples Gas on Jan. 8 to cut 50 percent of its methane emissions in the city of Pittsburgh is welcome news in the fight against climate change ( “Peoples pledges to plug leaking methane from Pittsburgh gas lines,” Jan. 9, TribLIVE). Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, far more so in the short term than carbon.

Gov. Tom Wolf similarly realizes the climate threat posed by these twin pollutants as echoed in his executive order announcing quantifiable targets for greenhouse gas reductions in Pennsylvania by 2025.

There is no false dilemma when it comes to a clean environment and a healthy economy: We can have both. While the federal government is rolling back a slew of EPA protections to our air and water, Wolf has rightly proposed common-sense rules to cut methane pollution in the state. Following this by setting a declining limit on carbon emissions from our power plants will protect public health, support jobs and address climate change.

The governor is on the right track, so let’s keep moving forward. Fast. The children today and future generations are counting on us.

Nicole Skubal

Crafton

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me