Letter to the editor: Love thy neighbor, Jesus commanded

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A parable of the good Samaritan for our times:

There was a talk show host who obtained an exclusive interview with Jesus Christ. Wanting to boost his station’s ratings, he asked Jesus, “Teacher, what is the greatest commandment?” Jesus replied, “You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your being, with all your strength, and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself.”

Thinking he could further boost ratings by challenging his guest, the host pressed, “And who is my neighbor?”

Jesus replied, “A man fell victim to carjackers as he traveled the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The carjackers ran the man off the road, beat him, took his wallet and drove off with his car, leaving him for dead.

“A politician passed by and saw the victim. Not wanting to get caught up in a potential scandal, he passed by, leaving the man unassisted.

“Shortly afterwards, a Christian minister drove by and, like the politician, ignored the victim.

“A few minutes later, a Mexican immigrant came by and was moved with compassion. He stopped and administered first aid, then took the man to a local hospital emergency room, instructing the nurses to ‘Take care of him. If his insurance does not cover his injuries I shall repay you in full, out of my own pocket.’ ”

“Which of these three, in your opinion, was neighbor to the robbers’ victim?”

The talk show host answered, “The one who treated him with mercy.”

Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise.”

Keith G. Kondrich

Swisshelm Park