Letter to the editor: Where is my Democratic Party?
Updated 10 hours ago
Whatever happened to the Democratic Party I registered with 60 years ago? What I see today in no way resembles the party I knew. I cannot remember a time when so much raw, ugly hatred was displayed by our politicians. It is hard to watch.
What is really hard to swallow is that most of it is coming from the left. From the confirmation process of Brett Kavanaugh to the incitement of a mob to harass and attack Republicans and their families in restaurants, gas stations, even their homes, it is unforgivable. This is not political disagreement; it is mob mentality and brutality. I have seen enough; I have had enough. These people are scaring me.
History has shown us that socialism has never worked anywhere in the world. I don’t want them to turn this country into Cuba or Venezuela. We are the beacon for the world that still burns bright. Socialism would extinguish that light. Hatred won’t get us anything but sorrow and misery. I just hope it’s not too late.
Eugene Rosati
Lower Burrell