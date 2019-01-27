Letter to the editor: Preventing pregnancy can stop abortions
I read the op-ed by Tara Murtha and Susan Frietsche ( “Nothing ‘pro-life’ about overturning Roe v. Wade,” Jan. 12, TribLIVE) that advocated keeping abortion legal. I also read the op-ed by Maria Gallagher ( “So much wrong with abortion ‘right’,” Jan. 12, TribLIVE), who wrote about how abortion kills a defenseless human being and described the aftereffects of one woman’s abortion.
As a pro-life mother and proud grandmother, I found a very important fact missing from these pieces: pregnancy prevention. We need to stress morality. Simple dating should not include sex.
There are various ways to prevent pregnancy, including permanent procedures. So why allow yourself to get pregnant and have an abortion? There are numerous organizations that will help pregnant women arrange adoption. I adopted a two-week-old boy in 1963.
Betty N. Harp
Penn Township, Westmoreland County