Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Costs of immigration

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic drug often mixed with other street drugs to make them more potent. It is largely manufactured in China and smuggled across our porous southern border by Central and South American gangs. It kills tens of thousands of Americans every year.

Heroin is a highly addictive drug processed from morphine. Heroin predominantly originates in South America and is smuggled across our porous southern border.

CBS News reported on Jan. 14 that Americans are more likely to die of an opioid overdose than in a motor vehicle crash.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, there are roughly 297,000 births per year to illegal aliens in the U.S. The children of illegal aliens are commonly known as “anchor babies.” The Pew Hispanic Center pins the number of children born to undocumented (illegal) aliens at more than 340,000, or about 8 percent of all U.S. births, with the cost to the American taxpayer being a minimum $2.4 billion each year.

At a minimum, 21 percent of all federal prison inmates are illegal aliens.

While a precise cost of undocumented aliens “cost of services received minus their tax contributions” is difficult to determine, a conservative estimate would be $54 billion a year — a cost borne by the American taxpayer.

Joseph Krill

Murrysville

