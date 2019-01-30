Letter to the editor: On shutdown, we need solution, not blame

The Tribune-Review wasted an editorial with “Whose shutdown is it?” (Jan. 20, TribLIVE). The question is not who is responsible/owns the shutdown. The question is, what should be done to get us out of the impasse.

For the past month, politicians and the media have been talking about who is to blame, not how to resolve it. I have not seen, or heard, suggestions for a pathway out of the situation by anyone. The Tribune-Review had a chance to do that, but instead joined the chorus in asking who is to blame (owns it).

Before the shutdown, it was agreed that the legislative leaders from both parties, and the president, would come up with a proposal. Congress would then vote on it. Since then, the five people have refused to come together and develop a proposal. Since they are not doing it, responsibility falls to Congress to get it done. They are not working on it. Unlike other government workers who are not working, Congress is getting paid.

I am also disappointed in the editorial “Everyone counts in census” (Jan. 15, TribLIVE) against asking about citizenship in the census. The purpose is to count everyone, and obtain an accurate picture of our population. Don’t you think it is important to know how many citizens we have? Who knows how many people will/will not respond to that question, or any other? Who knows how many will lie, or not count an individual? Isn’t there a penalty if people don’t respond in a census?

Tom Cerra

Latrobe