Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Honored to serve

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Donald Boudreaux is probably a fine economist, and I side with his views most of the time. However, his lauding of the end of the draft based on economic reasons is so very far off base ( ”Draft’s end most pro-freedom move of past 50 years,” Jan. 17, TribLIVE). I’ll dare him to equate patriotism and love of country with making money. Has he not a drop of patriotism in him which transcends these ivory-tower considerations? 

I take the opposite view and think that all citizens should be “drafted” into at least one year of service to country in a venue of their choice, whether it is military or social work. Is this “slavery”? I think not. Rather, it is looking beyond self to serve our beloved country and the people who live in it.

I must admit that I was not always smiling when I was in the military, but I am so glad that I was given the opportunity to serve. I never thought of myself as a slave but rather as a protector of our country, and I’m sure my fellow brother and sister veterans feel the same way.

James A. Bernauer

Crafton

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me