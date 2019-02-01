Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Ideas for border security

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

On the subject of border security, I have a question and a suggestion.

First, the question: Why should the Trump administration, or any administration, have to bargain with the opposition party to achieve needed national security? Shouldn’t national security be foremost with all parties? No negotiations should be necessary.

Now, the suggestion: Since the largest motive for illegal immigration is better-paying jobs and government benefits, why not limit it by revising and strengthening the E-Verify program by:

1. Making it mandatory rather than voluntary, which was a stupid idea initially.

2. Making it apply to all employers, private, public and nonprofit, regardless of size, including single-employee operations.

3. Making violations subject to severe financial penalties and, where the violations are egregious, criminal penalties for responsible administrators.

Dry up the jobs and government benefits, and the caravans will stop. This should also have the added benefit of encouraging existing illegals to return home and apply for legitimate immigration.

Lloyd Kline

Mt. Lebanon

