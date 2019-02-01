Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Goodbye, America

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

It is with heavy heart that I put pen to paper to bid farewell to the amazing country in which I have been blessed to live and raise a family. I am 78 years old, and as I look around, I do not recognize the great nation in which I grew up.

I am a first-generation American — my parents emigrated from Poland. I am the eighth of nine children of a homemaker and a coal miner who had no formal education. All of their children were educated through a doctoral level and successful. Further generations, through dedication and hard work, are the backbone of this country. My first family served and saved our country through military service and patriotic devotion. We gave to our nation — we did not take from it.

I am appalled at incompetent and corrupt school boards, failing education, degenerate community officials, our pathetic Democratic governor, the swamp, and the move to communism (progressives, populists, socialists) who have rung the death knell for our great nation.

Goodbye, America. All I can hope for is that before I die, the voters of America, most notably Democrats, will come to their senses and vote to save the greatest free nation, the likes of which has never been seen in the history of mankind. You’re working hard to destroy America — be careful what you wish for; you will be sorry when you get it.

Catherine F. Fike

Ruffs Dale

