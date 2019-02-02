Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Writer's thoughts on wall, asylum misguided

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

I’d like to challenge letter-writer Paul Gernhardt ( “Why build the wall?,” Jan. 22, 2019), as I found his missive to be quite dubious. The cost of the wall is not $5.7 billion. It is projected to be much higher, although that is of the assumption that the U.S. will actually pay its contractors, not a foregone conclusion with Donald Trump at the helm. And it is not a one-time payment, as maintenance costs obviously need to be factored in.

Additionally, his concept of how asylum works is so misguided that not I, or anyone, could properly address it in the space given. The root of the issue, however, is value. A multi- billion-dollar expenditure on a mechanism of questionable utility is unwise. That money could be better spent on more reliable and productive means of securing the border.

I’d like to end by recognizing the blatant bigotry that oozed from the third paragraph of his letter and reassure people considering Murrysville as a place of residence that not everybody in the municipality is as backward as Gernhardt.

Peter C. Pavone

Murrysville

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me