Letter to the editor: Release DOJ documents, secure border
Updated 48 minutes ago
There is an ongoing debate about President Trump and Russian collusion, and Hillary Clinton and the Democrats’ interference in the presidential election. Both sides of the political aisle scream and point fingers regarding whose side is the most corrupt (both are).
There is a simple fix to this debate: Order the Department of Justice to release all pertinent documents on everything and everyone involved. Then the American people, who these people work for, will finally know the truth.
As far as the wall: If anyone can tell me one solid, logical reason why we should not do everything in our power to secure a southern border that has decades of problems, I will listen. There is no logical reason not to secure our border. For every heartstring a Democrat pulls on by talking about poor immigrant children, I can pull heartstrings about families whose loved ones have been murdered or raped by illegal immigrants. Stop fooling with people’s lives and secure the border.
Richard L. Bell
Ligonier Township