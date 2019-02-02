Sounding off: Social justice is really envy

A local progressive politician just elevated to lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania recently stated that he is haunted by the inequality of some people being born into wealth while others into poverty.

Inequality is a fact of life. Some people are very tall like John Fetterman. Some are more beautiful, athletic, musical, witty, brilliant, eloquent, popular and inspiring than others.

Inequality can be alleviated by freedom. Many poor people like Andrew Carnegie became fabulously wealthy because they had the freedom to achieve.

Freedom shrinks inequality because it allows everyone to better themselves through achievement. Government cannot solve inequality because it stifles incentives to succeed with increased red tape. That's why so-called socialist utopias like Soviet Russia created much more human suffering than places where freedom abounds.

When government plays God, it introduces roadblocks to achievement that destroy initiative and innovation.

Those seeking to help the poor would be advised to teach the needy ways to use their freedom constructively to advance themselves rather than feel enraged and entitled.

The social justice movement that claims to seek equality is really promoting envy, which is one of the seven deadly sins because it is so toxic to society.

Social justice is not real justice; it's envy that is leading our world to disaster.

Dave Majernik, Plum

Love thy neighbor, Jesus commanded

A parable of the good Samaritan for our times:

There was a talk show host who obtained an exclusive interview with Jesus Christ. Wanting to boost his station's ratings, he asked Jesus, "Teacher, what is the greatest commandment?" Jesus replied, "You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your being, with all your strength, and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself."

Thinking he could further boost ratings by challenging his guest, the host pressed, "And who is my neighbor?"

Jesus replied, "A man fell victim to carjackers as he traveled the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The carjackers ran the man off the road, beat him, took his wallet and drove off with his car, leaving him for dead.

"A politician passed by and saw the victim. Not wanting to get caught up in a potential scandal, he passed by, leaving the man unassisted.

"Shortly afterwards, a Christian minister drove by and, like the politician, ignored the victim.

"A few minutes later, a Mexican immigrant came by and was moved with compassion. He stopped and administered first aid, then took the man to a local hospital emergency room, instructing the nurses to 'Take care of him. If his insurance does not cover his injuries I shall repay you in full, out of my own pocket.' "

"Which of these three, in your opinion, was neighbor to the robbers' victim?"

The talk show host answered, "The one who treated him with mercy."

Jesus said to him, "Go and do likewise."

Keith G. Kondrich, Swisshelm Park

Entering totalitarianism

I can't believe what Mayor Bill Peduto (and Pittsburgh City Council) are proposing — declaring that radio broadcasting must cease in the Pittsburgh region. They state that TV, iPhone, text messaging, magazines and newspapers will still be freely available. It only amounts to 20 percent or so of a rescission of our First Amendment rights. What's the big deal? Many people seem to agree with him. The radio call-in shows have just gotten to be too controversial. Many of the callers are filled with hate, and this outlandish behavior has to be reined in.

Wait, what's that you say? My bad! It's the Second Amendment that he wants to restrict. Well, that must be OK then. What's a few thousand people, more or less, who suddenly become lawbreakers overnight? And it's only 20 percent of your Second Amendment rights.

Sure, lose 20 percent of the Second Amendment; 20 percent of the First Amendment; maybe later, 30 percent of the Fifth Amendment (he'll force you to testify against your spouse, but graciously, still not against yourself). After all, he has to personally update that darn ol' (hand-written, no less) Constitution in our technically advanced civilization.

Don Carrera, Penn Township, Westmoreland County

Where is my Democratic Party?

Whatever happened to the Democratic Party I registered with 60 years ago? What I see today in no way resembles the party I knew. I cannot remember a time when so much raw, ugly hatred was displayed by our politicians. It is hard to watch.

What is really hard to swallow is that most of it is coming from the left. From the confirmation process of Brett Kavanaugh to the incitement of a mob to harass and attack Republicans and their families in restaurants, gas stations, even their homes, it is unforgivable. This is not political disagreement; it is mob mentality and brutality. I have seen enough; I have had enough. These people are scaring me.

History has shown us that socialism has never worked anywhere in the world. I don't want them to turn this country into Cuba or Venezuela. We are the beacon for the world that still burns bright. Socialism would extinguish that light. Hatred won't get us anything but sorrow and misery. I just hope it's not too late.

Eugene Rosati, Lower Burrell

Boudreaux is daft on draft

I am writing to express in the strongest possible terms my disagreement with the conclusions expressed in Donald Boudreaux's column "Draft's end most pro-freedom move of past 50 years" .

I read it because I couldn't imagine why the military draft would be a newsworthy topic. It ended 40-some years ago, and I am unaware that reinstating the program is on anyone's radar.

I have concluded that the author's intention was to insult and undermine anyone who has served this country in uniform. He has labeled certain veterans draft slaves. Slaves!

This is offensive on countless levels. Western Pennsylvania's youth have proudly gone to war in greater numbers than almost any other region of the U.S. This libertarian columnist says that they either were enslaved or acted as idiots by volunteering for military service. Why? Because they lost out on greater earnings that could have been achieved in the private sector.

This is the flawed thinking of an insensitive twerp who apparently feels that Arlington National Cemetery is populated by lost souls who were enslaved by the United States. And that the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier contains the remains of a fool.

At any rate, that's what I take from his writing.

I am also compelled to opine that by equating a few years in the military to slavery, Boudreaux has demonstrated disrespect that goes far beyond just the veteran community.

George A. Beidler, Hempfield

Where are Toomey, Casey?

The silence from the respective offices of Pennsylvania Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey related to the border wall, the Trump presidency and the myriad other problems facing our nation is deafening. Does anyone know where they stand on these difficult issues? My expectations are that our "leaders" take definitive positions on such matters, and moreover, have the courage to express them accordingly; otherwise, given the fast-evolving robotics, drone and artificial intelligence technology, perhaps, like many other vocations, they should be replaced by machines.

Wayne Baughman, Salem

Peduto making start to address gun violence

In their op-ed "Peduto, council should learn facts on gun violence" , Antony Davies and James Harrigan choose to consider the actions of Mayor Bill Peduto and the Pittsburgh City Council in endorsing various restrictions on semi-automatic weapons as "political posturing." The issue of the right to bear arms versus the public's right to be safe from the dangers presented by our gun-worshipping culture is marked by rampant political posturing by the NRA and its political lackeys.

Whenever a public voice is raised against the national disgrace of multiple mass murders, the NRA's efficient public relations network responds immediately, often addressing peripheral issues such as the declining overall murder rate or the relatively smaller number of murders committed using rifles (as did these authors).

The authors apparently used as a source a Breitbart story (debunked by Snopes) that more people were killed by "hands, fists and feet" than by "rifles of any kind." What Breitbart conveniently didn't mention in the cited FBI report was that in thousands of cases the type of firearm used was not specified or reported. That kind of selective use of facts to support a bias used to be called yellow journalism.

Handguns are used in more assaults than rifles, and banning assault rifles doesn't address the issue that we have a mass shooting (four or more injured or killed plus the shooter) nine out of 10 days on average.

Washington and Harrisburg's politicians offer more "thoughts and prayers." But Peduto is at least trying to make a start in addressing the problem by doing something.

Charles E. Henry, Greensburg