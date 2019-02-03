Letter to the editor: Concerned about left's hate

The destructive hate, ridicule and closed-mindedness coming from the extremes of our political spectrum, and the mainstream media, are of great concern.

The hateful letters and the 24/7, one-sided media opinions that President Trump is stupid and crazy, is an agent of Russia and must be impeached, border on unbelievable.

Trump is like the cardiologist with the awful bedside manner, who tells us we must lose 100 pounds and quit smoking. We’re offended. We’re angry, and come up with all sorts of reasons why he is stupid and crazy. We want a new doctor. Then, finally, after calming down, we realize that for our own good, he is only telling us the truth.

What is frightening is that the socialistic, progressive, political left utilizes its strong influence on the Democratic Party, the mass media, the entertainment industry, higher education and social media to propagandize its political agenda to remove a duly elected president from office.

Look long enough and far enough, and anyone can find, or manufacture, some wrongdoing, especially about someone they hate.

Ron Raymond

Buffalo Township